Letter to the editor: Existing federal law on a national popular vote

One of the silliest myths spread by opponents of a national popular vote for president is that a certified national popular vote count doesn’t exist. This is like denying the moon landing.

In fact, existing federal law (Section 6, Title 3 of the United States Code) requires that an official count of the popular vote for president from each state be certified and sent to various federal officials in the form of a “Certificate of Ascertainment.”

Here’s the language:

“It shall be the duty of the executive of each State, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the appointment of the electors in such State by the final ascertainment, under and in pursuance of the laws of such State providing for such ascertainment, to communicate by registered mail under the seal of the State to the Archivist of the United States a certificate of such ascertainment of the electors appointed, setting forth the names of such electors and the canvass or other ascertainment under the laws of such State of the number of votes given or cast for each person for whose appointment any and all votes have been given or cast.”