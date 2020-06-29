Letter to the editor: Experience shows multiuse trail users have no manners

This weekend, I was riding bicycles on the multiuse trail between Frisco and Copper with my 14-year-old daughter and wife. I was disgusted by the number of people who have no manners!

There are plenty of signs along the trail describing courtesy. They read “signal when passing” and “move off path when stopped.” Easy, right?

I guess not. I was constantly being passed by people with very expensive, silent bicycles. (They wouldn’t know over their headphones.) They don’t say a thing. I had to start yelling “Passing on your left!” so that my family didn’t get hit or decide to stop while these people were sneaking up on us.

One couple passed so close to me I could smell his breath. I yelled at him “signal when passing.” He gave us the finger, then dropped his pants and spread his posterior to expose himself fully to a 14-year-old girl!

It is a multiuse path. All styles, ages and speeds are welcome. Just because you go fast does not give you any jurisdiction over the people going slow. Use your voice, be considerate and signal. And don’t expose yourself to children!