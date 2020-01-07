Letter to the editor: Explain your views on anti-Semitism, Susan Knopf

There you go again, Susan Knopf, trying to make the news fit your rather narrow and biased worldview. You identified 10 recent anti-Semitic attacks in New York and one paragraph later brought up “white nationalism.”

Please specify just which one of those attacks was perpetrated or motivated by such a philosophy. Let me help you: not one!

By the way, why have you given a pass to two sitting members of Congress who routinely spew anti-Semitic hate. Is it because of their political persuasion? Please explain.