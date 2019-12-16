Letter to the editor: Exploring racism after travels around the world

The latest “For the Record” commentary by Susan Knopf concerning racism in the USA and abroad brought compelling questions as to the source of hatred or angst among the races around the world. As a six-continent world bicycle traveler, I enjoyed tremendous integration with people and cultures in the past 44 years of extensive travel. What I discovered might interest those seeking answers to racism.

First of all, humans survived in tribes with specific rituals, cultures, languages and skin colors. They never mixed. Today, via jets, cars and trains, ethnic mixing causes drastic migration of tribes into other tribes. Some say racism stems from learning. As a world traveler, I discovered that it’s biological. Any time you step into a different ethnic group, you become an outcast. You can learn the language, practice their rituals, but you will never become Japanese or Chinese or Mexican or African.

In America, three ethnic groups dominate: Caucasians, African Americans and Latinos. For the most part, they carry diametrically opposing cultures, languages and rituals. Even with all the attempts to create a bouquet of humanity in America as a multicultural society, it’s not working.

Sadly, racism remains biologically based throughout the world. It will continue throughout the human experience. No amount of education will change it. In America, you hear or read about racial confrontation 24/7. Europe the same! Mexico, ditto! Killings, discrimination and bias.

What can you do? Respect every human being you meet as you wish to be respected.