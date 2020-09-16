Letter to the editor: Fawn Court in need of signage to improve safety
Silverthorne
I think that Fawn Court should have a “Dead end” sign and a “Slow down” sign. The road is curvy and cars often drive too fast on it. People, animals and children could get hurt. Also, the “Dead end” sign would help because people don’t realize the road isn’t a through road and try to use it as a shortcut. These signs would help keep everyone safe.
