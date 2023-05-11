Letter to the editor: Fears about wolves killing people are misguided

In response to James Tuthill’s concerns that reintroducing wolves will result in fatal attacks on humans, a short internet search revealed that: between 1900 and 2000, there were no fatal wild wolf attacks in all of North America. Between 2002 and 2020, there was one.

A list of the deadliest animals reveals that humans are No. 1. According to the Colorado Department of Health & Environment, 366 people died by homicide in 2021 in Colorado. A person is far more likely to die by just about any other means — including skiing, dog attacks, car accidents, bee stings, cow attacks, etc., etc. — than being attacked by a wolf.