Letter to the editor: Fiester Preserve is a $6 million real estate giveaway

Why would the Summit Board of County Commissioners give away 6 acres of prime development land to a private developer? At $25 per square foot, the Fiester Preserve has a current value of more than $6 million. Who is the beneficiary of this generosity and why?

If the board wants to compensate Colorado Open Lands, $1 million seems fair, not the $4,000 offered. The original cost for the Land Trust to put the easement in place was at least $10,000. Hopefully, the judge of the condemnation suit will see the $4,000 offer as grossly unfair.