Letter to the editor: Fiester Preserve is a horrible place for senior housing

I’m a senior and have lived here for 44 years, and I think the Fiester Preserve is a horrible place for senior housing. The land mass is too small, and you can’t walk anywhere from there. What’s really going on? Why are our county commissioners so dead set on condemning this small parcel that’s adjacent to Bill’s Ranch? What’s next? Are there plans on condemning all of Bill’s Ranch?

If this is really about senior housing, why not look at Silverthorne’s old elementary school land. It’s perfect. It’s an unused park sitting idle right now. It’s large, quiet and peaceful and just blocks to everything: the outlet malls, restaurants, both fast food and lovely relaxing places, the Silverthorne Recreation Center, the library, the performing arts center, Rainbow Park, the little Mexican grocery store that carries all kinds of foods, a hair salon, a bank and best of all: the main Silverthorne transportation hub. All of these places are more than close. They are all just a few blocks away and an easy walk.

This is important because most of us will probably lose our driver’s license eventually.

There is even enough land to move the overcrowded senior center there, too. All the Summit Board of County Commissioners has to do is condemn that land. Or do they already own it?