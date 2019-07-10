 Letter to the editor: Fill the potholes, Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Fill the potholes, Breckenridge

Opinion | July 10, 2019

Patrick Nowotny
Georgetown

As an owner in and taxpayer to the city of Breckenridge and Summit County, I hope I speak for a lot of owners and visitors when I ask when the potholes will finish being filled around the main streets? With the amount of tax dollars brought in by owners and hotels and merchants, surely a few buckets of asphalt cannot cost that much.

