Letter to the editor: Finally a community conversation on Fiester Preserve

Thanks to Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence from the Fiester Task Force, Friends of the Fiester Preserve and more than 60 concerned residents from all over Summit County who attended the standing-room-only conversation. Thanks also to all those residents of Summit County who have clearly expressed their opposition to the condemnation and extinguishment of the Fiester Preserve by the Summit Board of County Commissioners.

Lawrence once again apologized for her original position in favor of the extinguishment and very sincerely expressed her dissatisfaction with the county’s extinguishment process (or lack thereof). During the conversation, at least 20 residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the extinguishment process and suggested that the county should step back, slow down and examine larger county parcels that would give more relief for workforce housing and senior care facilities than the 6.125 acres in the Fiester Preserve and thereby honoring the in perpetuity easement.

We recognize that Lawrence can’t do much more without the support of Commissioners Karn Stiegelmeier and Thomas Davidson, who are ready to vote in favor of the extinquishment. If any county residents feel they can influence one or both of these commissioners to change their vote, or at least slow the process down, please contact them by phone or email (Davidson 970-453-3413, Stiegelmeier 970-453-3412).

Thanks again to Lawrence for proposing another option for this issue. County residents are waiting for her next step.