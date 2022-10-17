Letter to the Editor: Finally, we have a moderate Republican candidate for the US Senate in candidate Joe O’Dea

Finally, I can vote for a candidate rather than against the opponent! For the first time in a very long time, our choice for U.S. Senate isn’t limited to an extreme Democrat or an extreme Republican politician!

Joe O’Dea is a moderate candidate that I believe truly represents the vast majority of us — our values, our perspectives and our priorities to get this country back on track. Like me and many, many Coloradans, Joe is fiscally conservative but socially moderate. His plans and priorities for our country include:

Get back to being energy independent to strengthen both our national security and our economy.

Stop the wasteful spending and focus on reducing inflation and reducing our national debt.

Secure the border. Enough is enough! Stop supporting the cartels. Work on reasonable immigration reform.

Soft on crime isn’t working. Support the police and get back to law and order in this country.

Joe’s position on abortion rights is also aligned with the majority of Coloradans — he supports abortion rights but with reasonable limits. Colorado’s current law allowing late-term abortions is not reasonable. And Joe doesn’t support Trump and doesn’t want him to run in 2024.

Joe O’Dea is a breath of fresh air for this Colorado independent. Please do your research on Joe and his opponent before you go to the polls. Learn more about Joe at JoeODea.com .