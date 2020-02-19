Letter to the editor: Find another site to develop senior and workforce housing

The board of Friends of the Lower Blue River has been watching and listening to the points of view surrounding the Fiester Preserve open space issue. We realize the vital need for senior and workforce housing in Summit County. But we also see a vital need to maintain open space and conservation easements designated in perpetuity.

Friends of the Lower Blue River is in existence to preserve the environmental integrity and historical significance of the Lower Blue River Valley. There are conservation easements spread throughout the valley area. Extinguishing the conservation easement at the Fiester Preserve will put protections along the Lower Blue at risk. Once you decide to tamper with Fiester, any of our existing or future conservation easements could be targeted for development.

We strongly urge you to use caution as you consider your next steps. We believe finding another eligible site to develop senior and workforce housing is the proper course of action. We urge you not to open up a Pandora’s box by extinguishing the Fiester property, designated as a conservation easement in perpetuity. It will create a terrible precedent.