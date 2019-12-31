Letter to the editor: Fireworks were a family-friendly New Year’s Eve activity

I am so disappointed to have read that New Year’s Eve fireworks are canceled in Breckenridge this year. This is the NYE highlight for my family and really the only family friendly event offered. We are local Peak 7 residents so certainly understand canceling Fourth of July fireworks when fire danger is high, but NYE? There is plenty of snow, and is the environmental impact really that much worse than the gridlock of cars idling throughout town this past week?

I was just telling friends this week how great the fireworks show is and what fun the kids have every year playing in the snow near Beaver Run, when a friend told me they just canceled them. Thanks for the notice so we could make other plans.

I hope the town reconsiders this decision in the future. Fireworks are the highlight of NYE and the ones at Beaver Run have always been spectacular. I want my family to enjoy the tradition of fireworks, so I guess we won’t be spending these future holidays in our home town of Breckenridge or recommending any of our friends come share in this once-loved tradition.