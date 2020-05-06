Letter to the editor: Flyover money could be spent to support health care workers
Evergreen
I would like to thank the Colorado Air National Guard for doing a flyby as a thank you to the necessary workers across the state. I understand the importance of being thankful, but a two-second view of a F-16 flyover that a handful of people might be able to witness is not a good use of money. Perhaps the pilots and crew will benefit from the training time. I do not think I can justify the cost of this endeavor as a “tribute” to the necessary workers. As a health care provider who has had their hours decreased due to COVID-19, I would rather that money be used toward more practical uses, such as paying those workers.
