Letter to the Editor: Focusing on the cause du jour instead of death by numbers

Isn’t it interesting that there are opines that focus on the cause du jour instead of paying attention to death by numbers? “Bullets/guns kill,” “Ban assault weapons,” “defund police”, etc.

In 2022, 2,700 were injured and 672 died in 648 mass shootings. Mass shootings account for less than 1% of all firearms deaths in the United States. Rifles, the category that includes guns sometimes referred to as assault weapons, were involved in less than 3% of firearm murders. Murder deaths from guns is estimated to be 20,138 in 2022.

The majority of these shootings happen within inner-city minority communities. The majority of children deaths, by guns, occurred in inner cities.

There is a strong correlation between inner-city gun violence and the rise in drug culture.

Drug overdoses have killed more Americans in the last two years than deaths from all the wars since the end of WWII.

Fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022: 107,375.

Fentanyl seized in 2022: 14,104 pounds, including more than 50,000,000 pills and more than 10,000 pounds of powder, enough to kill every American.

Seems to me that the low hanging fruit is evident if the elected officials and pundits really cared about the persistent death epidemic.

How about rooting out the inner-city drug dealers and the supply lines to the rest of the country? How about shutting down the southern and now northern borders to stanch the flow of drugs in all forms? How about eliminating the drug cartel’s factories in Mexico, with or without Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s help? How about interdicting the supply of Fentanyl chemicals being shipped into Mexico by the Chinese Communist Party-controlled sources? How about shutting down the glorification of the drug culture? How about educating the people that drug use, in all forms, is downright stupid?