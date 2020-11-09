Letter to the editor: Follow guidelines to ski, keep working and avoid a lockdown

I have come to the realization that to move forward is to put our political, social and personal differences aside. It is our responsibility to each other our communities, the country.

It no longer matters where COVID-19 came from, how it was handled or how it will be. It does not matter that masks are uncomfortable or stupid. Maybe COVID is a ruse. Maybe a mask does not protect you. Maybe wearing a mask violates your civil rights. These do not matter.

Nationally, there are 9 million reported cases and over 200,000 related deaths. In Colorado, 115,000 reported cases and over 2,000 deaths. In Summit County, nearly 1,000 cases and 4 deaths. Cases are surging.

I do not want to be out of work again because of another lockdown. I want to ski this season, and I suspect you do, too. I want my kid to be in school where she learns the best. I want to travel. I don’t want a virus to control our country’s economy. I do not want to see people die, my family or yours. I do not want to see fights in Walmart parking lots or lift lines.

We live in the greatest country in the world! I believe we will kick COVID in the ass. However, to ski, keep working, avoid another lockdown and keep businesses open, we need to follow the now familiar Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Let’s put aside differences, respect each other and keep the economy open.

If doing the following keeps ski areas in Summit County and Colorado open and me and you working and avoids another lockdown, I will do them: