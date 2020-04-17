Letter to the editor: Food waste at farms during pandemic is obscene and amoral
Frisco
Rebecca Johnson’s letter about farmers plowing food under was right on, girlfriend! A waste of food at this level is obscene and amoral. Any organization, either government or private, that saw this and didn’t mobilize to prevent it should take a hard look at their objectives. Shame indeed.
