Letter to the Editor: For our community and our environment, vote for Rep. Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate

Living here in Summit County is a blessing for many reasons. But the one that hits closest to home for me is the abundant opportunity we have to enjoy Colorado’s breathtaking scenery. We live here to hike, ski, mountain bike, fish and enjoy our shared outdoor spaces, and it’s so important, for our way of life and our economy, that our mountains, streams and forests stay healthy and vibrant. We depend on them, not only for solitude and relaxation, but for jobs, resources — and even the very air we breathe and the water we drink.

It’s hard to live in such a beautiful place while knowing how threatened our way of life is. Climate change poses a dire risk to us on the Western Slope. We must be proactive in tackling this challenge head on, which is why I support Rep. Dylan Roberts, a leader who knows just how important it is to take care of the environment we all depend on, for Colorado Senate.

Dylan has fought at the Capitol to pass measures that are forward-looking and that stand up for our environment and our communities. He knows that wildfires are increasingly dangerous and secured funding to help mitigate and prepare for devastating wildfires.

Maybe most importantly, Roberts is clear-eyed about the threat climate change poses and is ready to roll up his sleeves and help our communities prepare and adapt. He’s earned our trust, and he deserves your vote this November.