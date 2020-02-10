Letter to the editor: Forever means ‘for all future time’

“This deed of conservation easement is granted on this 26th day of January 1998 by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners to the Continental Divide Land Trust (now known as Colorado Open Lands) for the purpose of forever conserving the open space character of the subject property. (Subject property is the Fiester Preserve.)

Signed by William Wallace, chairman of the board of commissioners; Peter Grosshuesch, president of the land trust.

From a Feb. 2 article in the Summit Daily News: “(Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier) did concede that the conservation easement was meant to be ‘in perpetuity’ and how trying to develop the land goes against the permanent protection that was originally agreed to back in 1997. But to that point Stiegelmeier appealed to pragmatism — that the word ‘forever’ is not only unrealistic as times and people change. … The bottom line here is that ‘perpetuity is not a reasonable concept'”

A review of definitions relevant to Stiegelmeier’s quotes.

Deed: A legal document that is signed and delivered, especially one regarding the ownership of property or legal rights. (In this case, a conservation easement.)

Forever: For all future time, continually, lasting or permanent

Perpetuity: A restriction making an estate inalienable perpetually or for a certain time beyond certain limits fixed by law. (not as times or people change)

Friends of Fiester would like to thank the 80 Summit County residents who appeared before the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 28 to protest the board’s extinguishment of the Fiester Preserve conservation easement; the dozens of Summit County residents whose letters to the editor and responding comments uphold the importance of a conservation easement and the word forever; and the 141 current followers of the Friends of the Fiester Facebook.