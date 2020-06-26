Letter to the editor: Former District Attorney endorses Braden Angel

As the former District Attorney in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties, I endorse Braden Angel for District Attorney and urge you to vote for him in the upcoming Democratic primary. The District Attorney’s job is to provide justice. Justice to victims, to the community and to the principles of the Constitution. The DA is a leader both in the office and the community. The DA balances the needs of victims and the public while holding police accountable. Responsible DAs file charges based upon the crimes committed, not to coerce plea bargains later. Responsible DAs courageously dismiss charges when the constitution is violated and follow up with training for law enforcement, so it doesn’t happen again. Responsible DAs do not play politics or seek publicity. Effective DAs possess the skill and experience to try the most heinous cases and the patience and commitment to work with and train young prosecutors. A District Attorney’s job is to do what is right.

Braden Angel embodies all these characteristics. I have known Braden since I hired him as an intern fourteen years ago. He is an exceptionally responsible, effective prosecutor and a leader in the community. As the leader of our Lake County office, he worked hand in hand with the community and law enforcement. He took on any tough case assigned to him. Braden is progressive and has some incredible ideas on helping those who have mental health issues keep out of the criminal justice system. Braden has honesty and integrity. His decisions are guided by doing the right thing. These attributes will make Braden a great District Attorney and that is why I urge you to vote for him in the Democratic primary.