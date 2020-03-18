Letter to the editor: Fox News is as dangerous as COVID-19

As doctors plead for coronavirus test kits, they have been available for some time. However the Trump administration won’t permit their use.

Virus inflicted countries are currently testing and can readily identify the infected. Unfortunately, their health infrastructures are over capacitated and vast numbers are dying.

Here are the undisputed facts: At the end of last year, China reported a deadly virus. On Jan. 11, Chinese scientists posted the genome of the mysterious new virus. A week later, German scientists produced the first diagnostic test for the virus. At the end of February, the World Health Organization shipped tests to nearly 60 countries. The United States refused the tests.

It is understandable our government agencies would want to develop and approve test kits, but it is dim-witted to reject existing tests. Simply approve and use WHO tests until we develop our own. Trump could have easily ordered the tests but didn’t.

Fox News is a major obstacle in this medical emergency. They have strongly supported an incompetent president and regurgitated his lies to an extremely gullible audience that are the nation’s most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Sadly, Fox News viewers are the elderly who spend lonely days mesmerized by broadcasted untruths. Fox viewers are typically society’s least educated and lack the intellectual ability to differentiate between fact and fiction. These audiences are brainwashed, and only Fox News can reverse it. It is imperative the toxic broadcasts stop and be replaced with credible information. Any less effort makes Fox News as dangerous as COVID-19. They both kill people.