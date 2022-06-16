Letter to the Editor: Frank Celico deserves another term as assessor

As you likely know, Frank Celico is running for reelection as Summit County assessor, and you would be well served if you reelect him to a second term.

For 14 years, I had the privilege of working daily with Frank Celico in the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge – he as assistant county attorney and I as assistant county manager – and I saw very clearly that his dedication to the people of Summit County and his deep understanding of the legalities and operations of the County Assessor’s Office are unmatched. Through countless contracts, property acquisitions, emergencies, property valuations, construction projects and negotiations of every sort, I saw first-hand that his commitment to clear, open, honest communication was paramount. I can also confidently tell you that there are very few people in all of Colorado with a better understanding of the laws and legal framework around property valuations and the duties of the county assessor than Frank Celico.

While I was working with Frank during his tenure as assistant county attorney, he was charged with all matters dealing with the Assessor’s Office, from discussions with property owners to county hearings to court cases. Over the course of two decades, he became an expert in the intricacies of property valuation and was deeply steeped in the complex property assessment laws of Colorado. Above all, he is dedicated to fairness and clarity, understands when details matter and has incredibly evolved skills at developing equitable approaches to resolve issues. It’s a beautiful coming together of skills and needs, and Summit County can be proud to have an Assessor with the immense abilities of Frank Celico. You can feel supremely confident in your vote to reelect Frank for a second term as Summit County Assessor.