Letter to the Editor: Frank Celico has the foresight, attentiveness, skills needed to be assessor

Please re-elect Frank Celico as your Summit County Assessor.

I have never worked with anyone in the public sector as understanding and as responsive as Frank.

What do we expect of our local officials? For me, it is someone attentive to our needs — someone that will return a call or an email quickly. Someone who listens to what you have to say, makes a determination and gets back to you with a solution. I personally could not ask for anything more. This is Frank Celico to a tee.

In addition, Frank has been in Summit County for over 20 years and understands the past issues and what is likely to resurface. He also recognizes what is coming down the road and how we need to be positioned to be prepared for all our benefit.

Frank is diligent, works tirelessly, fights the good fight and cares deeply for the health and wellbeing of the Summit County community and those of us who live, work and play here.

There is no better person to be in this position, at this time, than Frank Celico.

Thank you.