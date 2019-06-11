Letter to the editor: Franti shares his positive message of kindness and respect

I feel the need to comment on the incredibly great show put on by Michael Franti on Saturday, June 8, in Dillon. His message — kindness is contagious and we can decide to treat everyone around us with respect — is so appropriate for these times we are in. Unfortunately, there are so many more big issues, including the amount of ridiculous overproduction of everything under the sun and our society of convenience.

Probably 3,000 of the single-use plastic cups at the show just end up in the landfill.(What if there were real trash laws, and people were responsible for their waste?) Why not let people use their same cup again when they go for another beer? I propose everyone try their best not to buy things in plastic. How can we possibly keep up with the demand on goods, and someday, will these resources just run out? It is going to take real change. It is going to take everyone to start thinking differently and doing things differently. It always kind of surprised me because you think of Colorado as the green state, yet there is so much pollution and trash.

Everyone is out for themselves in this automobile bully society. Yeah, you own the road along with 99 million. Remember to pledge not to instigate or retaliate to aggressive driving because it can lead to road rage.

I urge everyone to watch Franti’s video “Stay Human” and take another look at what you can do and what you can give up to make less of an impact on what’s left on this precious Earth. Taking it all for granted wont make things better. Think about what you can do for others and this world.

Thank you. Thank Franti. And may that positive message last beyond next week.