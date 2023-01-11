Letter to the Editor: Freda Nieters, the Flying Fossil, tribute in Summit Daily was great

With a thank you to Summit Daily News reporter Ryan Spencer for his wonderful tribute to Freda Nieters. Freda was a tribute to the ski industry with her many years teaching and keeping the morale of the industry very high.

I met Freda in 1970, and we continued a 50-plus-year friendship in Frisco. Through our ups and downs of life, she never failed to have a smile and a giggle. She taught me how to alpine ski as well as several thousand throughout her career. She also excelled at XC skiing, and we spent many hours on the snow together and around her fireplace. Her main weakness was chocolate brownies, of which she always carried in the pocket of her jacket.

Oh so many tales to tell. She was the legend that built Keystone and A-Basin.

Thank you Freda!