Letter to the editor: Free press is the lifeline of a democracy

I am writing in reply to Richard Bloom about political cartoons. (“Letter to the editor: Political cartoons are divisive,” published Aug. 26 in the Summit Daily News.) Before I go any further, I must relay that I am a Reagan Republican. In a perfect world, we would respect our president and the office he holds. In our present world, this president has broken every norm and every principle that this great nation was founded on and had grown to lead the world in almost every sphere. We were the country known for helping sick, poor and the wretched.

Now this president goes out to G7 and insults the previous president on the world stage. He holds meetings with Putin without any advisers and any notes. He knows better than the generals, better than all scientists and better than all policy advisers.

These cartoons are expression of the anger of 69% of the population that believes that the country is going on the wrong track. Anger can be expressed in a destructive way or repressed unnaturally. Both are wrong. This is the true expression of anger by the disenfranchised citizens. I too come here for the summers. Free press is the lifeline of a democracy.