Letter to the Editor: Frisco Adventure Park is a top-notch host for mountain bike races

Last weekend, 742 high school racers from 45 teams representing schools from across the region raced at the Frisco Adventure Park and the peninsula. We are fortunate to have Frisco as a top-notch host community. Frisco has supported a Colorado League high school mountain bike race since 2015.

Congratulations to the local Summit team that took fourth place in the very competitive Division 2 category. They amassed three silvers and one bronze with a total of 24 racers. Local talent, Kyah Quam opened the weekend singing the National Anthem. It is notable that local reporter Cody Jones covered the local team’s accomplishments and that Rick Ihnken welcomed the community during the awards ceremony.

We are extremely grateful for the exceptional service provided by town staff. Every year the trail options improve. The singletrack smiles were infinite in part due to the new trail sections added this year. Teams that had not been to this race location in several years were very complimentary about the new trails.

I rode the course after the event and was impressed by how well the trail held up. I was proud of our teams’ stewardship for staying on the trail, and I picked up only four small pieces of trash along the race course.

Special thanks to Diane McBride, Pete Swenson, Vanessa Agee, and Frisco Town Council for their continued support of our event. The special use permit agreement between the town of Frisco and U.S. Forest Service is unique because it allows the expansion of recreational trails by the talented town staff.

Many thanks for sharing your recreational resources with so many student-athletes and families, and we look forward to returning in 2023.