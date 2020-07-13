Letter to the editor: Frisco government needs to make Main Street changes

Take a look at Thursday’s lunch hour on the 200 block of Main Street. There is simply no benefit to closing off that particular block. Absolutely nothing is gained.

Now take a look at the entire three core Main Street blocks affected by the closure. In the closed area, there are 103 unusable, yet once valuable parking spaces. There is approximately 100,000 square feet of main level rent able space.

Of the space, 26,000 square feet is occupied by restaurants and better trafficked corner retail, and 71,000 square feet is occupied by hard-to-access retail and service businesses. So only 25% of the closed area businesses benefit from the closure! They all pay about the same rent, and that is just one of the injustices.

There is a solution only if the town is willing to back off on their business unfriendly reaction to the COVID-19 crisis.

Open Main Street with a 15 mph speed limit. Allow each business that enjoys free street space to shrink the width of the galvanized corrals back to the original parking space width while allowing the extension of the length of each space taking an additional one or two parking spaces to accommodate the same social distancing number of seats or activity. Allow each business to create their own unique parklet patio that could last well into October. Why not create a charming Main Street while being socially responsible?

The fact is that even with giving up additional parking spaces, you actually gain 70 Main Street parking spaces, Everybody is happy, the traffic flows, business gets better, and you have an appealing scenario you can repeat every summer, virus or not.

Business people know how to tweak and change direction when needed, can the town government do the same?