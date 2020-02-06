Letter to the editor: Frisco has always been a dumping ground for county commissioners

As one of the longest tenured Frisco residents, one who remembers when Bill’s Ranch was really Bill’s Ranch and Main Street was U.S. Highway 6 with no sidewalks, I can tell you that Frisco has always been the dumping ground for Summit County commissioners: The recent purchase of acreage on the Dam Road planned for over 400 units only to discover that the utility bill could cost over $30 million, the soon-to-be ill-fated attempt to wipe a conservation easement off the map and other misdeeds happen because of weak leadership from Frisco Town Hall. There is an election coming folks. Frisco needs a strong town council and strong mayor. Frisco needs to stand up against the way-too-far-to-the-left and ignorant dealings of a county commission that has no respect for the town of Frisco. We are an island in the national forrest, with 3,500 people serving the needs of 12,000 on the weekends. We cannot be everything for everybody. Frisco is unique. We are a finite community unlike the rest of the county. Vote to keep Frisco, Frisco.