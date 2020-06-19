Letter to the editor: Frisco Main Street promenade intended to protect people
Frisco
Robert Philippe’s concern for increased business on Frisco’s Main Street is losing sight of the real purpose, which is to protect its patrons. Crowding everyone into their establishments is far worse for everyone’s well-being than allowing businesses’ patrons to have a much safer environment outside. The promenade focus is to be able to allow more customers to have a safer experience. Additionally, a small establishment like Prosit, which has a very small interior space, seems to benefit more from the added promenade area. If just having everyone crammed inside businesses with Main Street open, we could quickly end up back to a total shutdown in short order.
