Letter to the editor: Frisco Main Street promenade was a ghost town Monday
Frisco
Monday happy hour on Main Street Frisco was not so happy. Main Street was closed, and area retail sales plummeted. No relief in sight. Got street parking, got business. No street parking, and you are out of luck.
Open Main Street now before you start to lose businesses. Check out the Log Cabin Cafe: They have extra street seating, they have open Main Street parking, they have traffic flow, and they have business. Why can’t the effected areas of closed Main Street have this same opportunity to survive? You are failing us big time.
