Letter to the editor: Frisco response to COVID-19 challenges is amazing

My husband (W. Bruce Cameron) and I own a home here in Frisco, but we’re usually — and unfortunately — in Los Angeles where we work. I just had to write to express how overjoyed we are with the town of Frisco’s amazing response to the challenges of COVID-19. Turning Main Street into a beautiful pedestrian mall, with plenty of room for outdoor distance dining or browsing, was a brilliant move and one we hope helps the many businesses we love here to survive the pandemic.

But it’s more than shutting down a street. It’s the fun, festive and — dare I say — loving way that COVID safety messaging has been done here. All the beautiful painting on the sidewalks and streets with words of hope, love, inspiration and the very polite request to “please wear a mask” was a stroke of genius.

At a time where masks — this proven tool for preventing transmission of this horrible disease — have become politicized, Frisco has managed to positively message about masks in a way that I see has had real results. Everywhere I go in Frisco, people cheerfully wear their masks and wave at strangers. The sense of community that creates literally moved me to tears when we first arrived this fall after a long drive from L.A.

It’s ironic, because we’re hoping our next movie project (we’re the screenwriters of “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Journey” and “A Dog’s Way Home”) will be set in Frisco. It was written long before COVID, and the virus is not part of the story, but we wanted to highlight a place we’ve loved more than any other in a heartwarming family movie about our best friends: dogs.

Thanks for making us so proud to be a small part of this amazing town. Bravo Frisco!