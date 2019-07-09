Letter to the editor: Frisco should be ashamed of Confederate flag parade car

I am writing to express my shock at seeing a parade car participant displaying two Confederate flags in a self-claimed family parade.

This is beyond disgusting and absolutely reprehensible. Although I am not a Trump supporter, I do fully support that there is a float supporting him with a banner bearing his name. That is a candidate-driven float, and that’s the American way — one’s ability to display your political leanings.

A Confederate flag is not this. It is a well-known symbol of hate. So much so that it has been removed from government offices and basically banned throughout the country.

This was about 60% through the parade route when it passed by the area we were standing. I am assuming that means it went the entire route without reprimand.

With parade volunteers every few hundred feet, this should have been noticed immediately and ejected just as fast.

That this display took place in a parade bearing the name of Frisco certainly reflects negatively on the community.

It cast a dark cloud on an otherwise gorgeous day. Frisco should be ashamed.