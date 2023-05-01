Letter to the Editor: Frisco should find a middle-ground solution for its promenade

Lazy, Frisco. All over the U.S. and all over the world you find communities that close portions of the city streets just on weekends. Why doesn’t Frisco come up with a compromise between Main Street merchants that do not want a closed street seven days a week and a minority of citizens that want a “promenade?”

For many years, the Frisco motto has been “we succeed in spite of ourselves.” Now that the town has a new manager and has shed itself of an unimaginative community development director, it is time to energize and recreate our old fun-loving and special town. Fireworks! A real parade! Food trucks in the marina! The town tried “park-lets” on Main Street, but instead of food and beverage patios, Main Street became a funky and ugly bazar of clothing racks. Let’s have food and beverage patio extensions all summer and allow clothing racks on a weekend-only, closed Main Street.

Many times Frisco has been guilty of listening to short-time residents here for a year or two and ignoring the wishes of long-time and committed residents. Many times, Frisco has taken the short cut and easy way out. I hope the new town manager can energize the overstaffed Town Hall to fix it’s own internal problems and create more respect for the locals and their needs.