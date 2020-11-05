Letter to the editor: Frisco should not have removed thin blue line flags

This morning, I drove through Main Steet in Frisco and saw American flags and those that represent supporting the police, the thin blue line. It was beautiful to see the American flags the day before Election Day! I thought it was a gesture of inclusiveness since the town of Frisco painted the colorful Black Lives Matter mural on the street in front of Town Hall.

Later, I saw all the flags were gone both honoring our police and our American flags honoring our country! I know there has been much dissension on the mural, so would this not be a way to thank our law enforcement and respect our country? What’s going on, Frisco?