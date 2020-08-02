Letter to the editor: Frisco should not support politically based organization

Everyone in Summit County agrees that individual Black lives matter. Black cops matter. Black families matter. Black education matters. And 300,000 Black baby lives aborted every year matter.

We honor David Dorn and Patrick Underwood, Black cops murdered in recent riots. We honor Burgess Owens, Black NFL Super Bowl champion running for Congress in Utah. We honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who advocates nonviolent protests and advancement based on the content of your character not the color of your skin.

On the Zoom public comments July 28 to the Frisco Town Council, it was apparent that the callers that supported the town-funded Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street were unaware of the fact the Black Lives Matter and their militant sister ship antifa are Marxist political organizations hell-bent on destroying America, the nuclear family that is the foundation of our free society and our First Amendment individual rights embraced by the U.S. Constitution.

The Black Lives Matter humanitarian message is great, but the anti-American political mission is not. So if the town of Frisco is going to endorse a politically based Marxist organization like Black Lives Matter, then it’s only fair they should approve and fund an equal and opposite mural at the other end of Main Street that says, “God bless America.”