Letter to the editor: Frisco should receive more messages of support than of hate

I have heard that there has been a significant backlash against the Black Lives Matter display in front of Frisco Town Hall. Fully aside from its artistic inspiration and beauty (which are impressive), I am deeply proud and supportive of the town and council for voting to be a part of this important demonstration of inclusivity and sensitivity to a festering longstanding issue in our country and society: institutional and regularized cultural racism. Black Lives Matter does not stand for or even imply, to those who are paying attention, that white (or blue) lives do not matter. Instead, it recognizes that although white lives are automatically thought to matter and are treated that way, Black and brown lives all too frequently are not.

And you can not notice, educate, reflect or change if you do not admit and confront that discrepancy. Saying “all lives matter” negates the reality that there is a problem and that there needs to be change.

So I applaud the town, council and police department support for this action and chance to show the world that Frisco wants to be inclusive and better. I hope you receive more messages of support than of hate. Thank you for what you have done.