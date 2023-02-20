Letter to the Editor: Frisco Town Council, it’s time to walk the talk and stop big bonfires

The Frisco Town Council should follow the lead of its neighboring towns and stop the practice of celebrating the burning of Christmas trees.

We live in a pristine part of the world and rely heavily on visitors to our local ski resorts. Our winters are threatened by global warming. And we have felt and seen the devastating impact to our air quality from wildfires inside and out of Colorado. It’s time we wake up and no longer set unnecessary fires and release additional carbon into the atmosphere so we can be fascinated by seeing flames leaping into the air.

Rather, there are more reasonable applications for using our disposed Christmas trees for the greater good. Please consider mulching the trees and giving the mulch to local home owners for their gardens. The impact on the environment is better. The example we set is better. It will make our air quality better and reduce pollution. It will release less carbon into our atmosphere. It may even send a message to others to stop disposing of debris by burning it.

It’s time to move forward and walk the talk. As I used to say as a professor at the National War College: “Green is the new red, white and blue.” Protecting the environment is a matter of national security. Every little bit contributes. Frisco, please refrain from future burnings.