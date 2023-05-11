Letter to the Editor: Frisco Town Council needs to listen to what voters want

Over the past few years, the town of Frisco has sent surveys asking for responses regarding the very items that make the town of Frisco unique here within Summit County.

Every time, the results have shown the majority of the community is in favor of keeping these items, BBQ challenge, fireworks, concerts and now the promenade for the second time. Despite these responses the town council has continually ignored the communities wishes and removed the happenings that the people want and that draw people to Frisco.

They hire consultants and pay for these surveys, yet ignore them as if they’re hoping the results would support their predetermined decisions. They don’t!

To the Frisco Town Council, thanks for wasting our money, not caring about what your constituents want and taking all the fun and community out of Frisco.