Letter to the editor: Future of Fiester Preserve should be put to a vote

National forest used to be considered government open space, remaining undeveloped in perpetuity — until it wasn’t. It can be placed on the “disposal list” by the U.S. Forest Service when it no longer serves the people of the United States. Land exchanges, boundary swaps, subdivision exemptions and other complicated maneuverings help keep public lands like the Fiester Preserve public. Lands are dedicated to land trusts for safekeeping, in perpetuity.

Going back on a public pledge to keep land open and public sets a bad precedent. I fear for all of our open spaces. Breaching a public pledge to create another program or benefit is inexcusable. I oppose development of Fiester and any designated open space for any other purpose. I object to the idea of a lawsuit against Colorado Open Lands, and I object to the nonconsensual use of taxpayer dollars to do so.

If county officials feel this is in the best interest of the people of Summit County, put it on the ballot, and put it to a vote.