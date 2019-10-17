Letter to the editor: Gini Bradley uniquely qualified to serve on Summit school board

As Summit County community members, we are charged with the responsibility of empowering elected school board representatives to work on behalf of our children. In our 23-year residence and two generations of Summit School District attendees, we have been blessed to have so many caring teachers, support staff, principals and superintendents.

It is from this foundation that I am compelled to strongly support Gini Bradley in her quest to become a school board member. Bradley has worked tirelessly for Summit County youths, families, government and the myriad of nonprofits that make our families richer.

I have had the distinct honor to work closely with Bradley over the past 20 years on behalf of youth substance use prevention at Summit Prevention Alliance and again at Summit County Youth and Family Services, including collaboration with Summit Care Clinic, Family and Intercultural Resource Center and Mind Springs Health. We also served together in the early stages of a suicide prevention strategic plan for youths and adults. Bradley went on to carry this program to fruition through the organization and launch of Building Hope, dedicated to increasing access to mental health resources.

I strongly support her advocacy for better wages and resources for our high-quality Summit County teachers, principals and staff, and her focused attention to a successful student’s health and feeling of security. In fact, she has always placed the social, emotional and intellectual health of all Summit County students and families as her highest priority.

I urge you to use your voice to vote for Bradley for Summit school board. She is uniquely qualified to bring her 35 year tenure to understanding the needs of our growing community of working families.