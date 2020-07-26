Letter to the editor: Give thanks to Kerry Buhler for service to Summit

These are truly unsettled times in the world of education. I get it. As the mother of an incoming freshman to Summit High School and another to UC Denver, I get it. As a sixth-grade English language development teacher and Summit County Education Association representative for Summit Middle School, I get it. It’s so complicated and uneasy right now.

If we step back as a community, though, we should acknowledge the distinct change by honoring the retirement of our Superintendent Kerry Buhler, who served Summit School District for 25 years, and welcoming our new Superintendent Dr. Marion Smith Jr. In the pandemic crisis, Buhler’s retirement received limited recognition to honor her commitment and leadership. One memory I have is when she contacted me to provide a personal orientation of Summit Middle School for a very nervous incoming sixth-grader. Buhler drove him over, got him lunch in the cafeteria and helped facilitate his tour. This story is one of many, so I urge you to mark her long legacy in Summit by sending a card or donating to Kerry’s Kids Scholarship Fund on the Education Foundation for the Summit website established to support Summit graduates pursuing a career in education.

I also hope that as a community we reach out and welcome our new superintendent who comes to us with extensive experience in diverse realms of education. Smith, I welcome your new leadership and look forward to partnering with you so that all our scholars may thrive.

In these troubling times, let’s take a step back and lift up our partners in education as we work toward our common aim: the well-being of our kids. Thank you, Buhler, and welcome to the team, Smith.