Letter to the editor: GOP should be held responsible for its cowardly silence
Breckenridge
National Republicans should be ashamed. They are the party of law and order and the rule of law. They feel they are more patriotic than those of us on the left. Yet they bow to the Banana Republic president who refuses to concede the election he has lost.
At this writing, at least 10 of his lawsuits claiming fraud have been tossed back in his lap. But the damage to the electoral process is the saddest result of his actions. Millions of his followers will never trust elections because of him. And Mitch McConnell and the rest of the national GOP are to be held responsible as well by their cowardly silence.
