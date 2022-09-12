Letter to the Editor: Gov. Polis was right to not jump on the California EV bandwagon

Gov. Jared Polis made the right decision by not jumping on the California electric car mandate bandwagon. Besides the obvious power infrastructure concerns, there are other reasons that make this mandate impractical, and really unnecessary.

Making batteries for electric cars requires a huge amount of energy, and China, as the main battery supplier, is burning massive quantities of coal in the process. But more importantly, the climate effect of electric car efforts will be trivial. The Wall Street Journal estimates that if every country achieved its stated electric-vehicle targets by 2030, the world would save around 231 million tons of CO2 emissions. According to the United Nations Climate Panel Model, that results in only a reduction of 0.0002 degree Fahrenheit by the end of the century!

If electric cars can naturally evolve into a more practical and cost effective entity, there shouldn’t be a need for impractical mandates.

Silverthorne