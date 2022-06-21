Letter to the Editor: Government subsidies must be factored into green energy claims

I find it curious how climate change advocates have formed a “cult” around predictions way into the future. I understand they’re being passionate about their theories, but they should remember facts are very stubborn and truth will usually prevail.

The most recent “wild” comment I saw was in a Summit Daily News article claiming that all the snow in the Rocky Mountains would disappear by 2080.

The first logical thing that comes to mind with this prediction is: How many people living here today will be around in 2080 to confirm it? What happens if we experience a little ice age between now and then? While studying for my engineering degree many moons ago, we called these “swags” – systematic wild-ass guesses.

More government subsidies to “renewable energy” is a key feature of the current White House anti-inflation strategy. John Kerry recently claimed that “solar and wind” are less expensive in producing energy than coal, gas or oil. They claim motorists can save thousands of dollars if they buy electric cars. Wrong!!

Proponents of “green energy” are masters at playing with numbers because that is the only way wind and solar electric generation makes sense. They love to focus on the low operating costs of solar and wind since they do not require constant purchases of fuel. They ignore the high initial investment in solar and wind and make it sound like these operate at lower costs than fossil fuels or nuclear power.

Fact: The cost isn’t just what one pays at the retail level for gas or power. It includes the taxes we all pay to subsidize the power. The U.S. Department of Energy found that for every dollar of government subsidy per British thermal unit of energy produced from fossil fuels, wind and solar get at least $10. Does that sound like a money saver?