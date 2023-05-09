Letter to the editor: Gratitude and generosity will help you find purpose in your life

As I continued the path of my breakthroughs, I began to integrate heartwarming virtues into my life: gratitude and generosity. May I continue to serve my brothers and sisters from the center of my soul. I rejoice in you!

“The greatest among you must be a servant, but those who exalt themselves will be humbled. And those who humble themselves will be exalted,” according to Matthew 23:4-12.

Generosity builds human spirit. Every act of generosity — the willingness to give your time, interest, concern, care, understanding, humor, loyalty, honesty — expresses and nourishes love. And every missed opportunity to be generous erodes our experience of love, connectedness and spirit.

Depak Chopra in the “Seven Spiritual Laws of Success” writes that he taught his children not to focus on doing well in school or getting the best grades or finding the way to the best colleges. Instead, he taught them to focus on the question: “What am I here to give?” They had to discover their unique talent and express it.

There are several components to the discovery and expression of your talent and service to humanity. We need to ask ourselves, “How can I help?” When we combine the ability to express our unique talent we have made full use of The Law of Tharma (righteousness, merit, religious and moral duties).

I have found my purpose. I write and speak for the glory of God.