Letter to the editor: Great job, Summit Daily, on your profile about Jessy Dorton
Silverthorne
Our personal thanks to Summit Daily News reporter Ryan Spencer, Summit Daily editor Andrew Maciejewski as cameraman and the entire team that made this terrific May 21 article titled “Summit County’s Jessy Dorton knows how to respond if there’s a fire, and he wants to share his fire safety knowledge with the community” happen!
They did a superb job, and emails and texts have been pouring in from across the country!
Summit Daily News’ efforts were much appreciated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.