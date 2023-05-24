 Letter to the editor: Great job, Summit Daily, on your profile about Jessy Dorton | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Great job, Summit Daily, on your profile about Jessy Dorton

Chris and Shari Dorton
Silverthorne

Our personal thanks to Summit Daily News reporter Ryan Spencer, Summit Daily editor Andrew Maciejewski as cameraman and the entire team that made this terrific May 21 article titled “Summit County’s Jessy Dorton knows how to respond if there’s a fire, and he wants to share his fire safety knowledge with the community” happen! 

They did a superb job, and emails and texts have been pouring in from across the country!

Summit Daily News’ efforts were much appreciated.

