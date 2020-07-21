Letter to the editor: Grocery merchandising displays negate social distancing efforts

Summit County grocery stores and other retail establishments are doing a good job adapting to the coronavirus and making changes to help ensure mask wearing, social distancing and lots of hand cleaners keep us all safe. At City Market in Dillon, where I shop, the lanes are directional, where-to-stand markers are lined up behind each checkout station and plexiglass protects workers and shoppers.

However, there is one thing City Market does that probably negates every one of these positive adaptations. City Market continues the yearslong trend of cluttering their aisles with shopping displays, making it essentially impossible for shoppers to avoid squishing together when passing each other. City Market managers: please, please, please just stop it. Get rid of these horrid things, which already made the shopping experience awkward and frustrating, but which are undoubtedly now working directly against the goal of social distancing and no doubt contribute to the spread of the virus.

If we’re all in this together, and all making sacrifices, please sacrifice your blatant, over-the-top, incessant merchandising displays that clog your aisles, and start putting people’s lives before profits.