Letter to the editor: Grocery stores are a petri dish, but fear is useless

I have a little bit of a chuckle when it comes to quarantining or isolation at home. How on earth does one do that? Someone needs to go out to obtain food, supplies and other necessities for daily survival. This alone makes quarantine and isolation a farce, thus the laugh with a good dose of frustration as I watch our community become socially isolated but not physiologically quarantined.

Yes, I shop at City Market in Breck, only to watch someone freak out to find another person in their aisle and then progress to the produce department, squeeze four mangos before choosing the fifth or pick up three broccoli florets before choosing the fourth. It is a petri dish! If I was a virus, I would definitely want to hang out on natural foods in produce rather than a can of baked beans — way healthier for me and no one squeezes the can of baked beans. My heart goes out to the workers at City market, though most are young, active and have a low vulnerability to aggressive symptoms.

My daughter is an ICU nurse trained in the regiment of scrubbing in and out of the unit, the gear they wear and with all this, it is still possible to be infected by COVID-19 or any other aggressive bacteria or virus. If you believe a face mask worn in public is protection, not sure which essential store you are frequenting. Good news is bugs do not survive in alcohol, cheers, not sure about the other stuff.

FDR stated, “All we have to fear is fear itself.” What the heck has happened to this great country? We threw common sense out the door and listened to experts with zero pandemic experience, if that is what it is!