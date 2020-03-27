Letter to the editor: Hal Vatcher is the right choice for Breck Town Council

The town needs a strong, independent voice on the council. As a Breckenridge resident for over 30 years, I have had the privilege of watching the town grow and mature into a premier family ski resort. To maintain this special identity, we must have strong leadership, council members without special interests and with fortitude and vision. Such a candidate is Hal Vatcher. He has attended virtually every council meeting for the last few years, a clear indication of his interest in the community. He is knowledgeable and ready to assume council membership day one.

As a retired corporate executive, he has exceptional people skills and problem-solving experience and ability. He will provide an unbiased, independent and professional approach to the current and future issues facing our town. These issues include sustainability, transportation and traffic, both employee and senior housing, child care and managing our community’s growth. Vatcher cares deeply about Breckenridge, will listen to our residents and provide strong leadership. Please vote for Vatcher.